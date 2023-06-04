'He Has All Necessary Qualities to Play for India for a Long Time': Former Selector Lauds 'Match-Winner' Gill

The much-awaited World Test Championship (WTC) final, between India and Australia, is around the corner and the speculation about the possible team combinations has begun already. The Indian contingent has arrived in the United Kingdom following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and has begun training at the venue for the marque clash – The Oval. While the senior players will be under focus, the fans and experts will also be keen to see Shubman Gill who has been in a rich vein of form lately.

Gill has had a terrific IPL season with the bat in hand. The Gujarat Titans’ opener bagged the Orange Cap with 890 runs and three centuries. Prior to that, the young Indian batter also registered a double-century in the ODIs and later, scored a century against Australia in the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Ahmedabad.

ALSO READ| MS Dhoni’s Never-Heard-Before-Heard Tale: When MSD Stumped Chef With a Humble Request

Former India selector Dilip Vengsarkar believes that Gill is one of the finest young players currently playing for the country and has all the required shots in his textbook.

“Shubman Gill is an outstanding cricketer. We expect a lot from him. He has a very bright future for India. He is a very skilful player. He has a good temperament and all the other necessary qualities to play for India for a long time and has developed into a match-winner,” Vengsarkar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

ALSO READ| WTC Final 2023: 3 Indian Batsmen in Current Squad Who Have Scored the Most Runs at the Oval

top videos

On being asked if Gill needs to modify his batting technique, the former selector said, “No, not at all. If you look at his batting carefully, the strokes he plays are mostly according to the manual. They are all cricketing shots even in the T20 format. That is why he is an all-format player.”

Earlier during the Australia Tests, Gill had replaced an out-of-form KL Rahul in the last two Tests, in Indore and Ahmedabad. The latter was also named in the 15-ma squad for the ICC WTC final but was later ruled out due to an injury that he suffered during the IPL. Rahul has been replaced by wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan in the squad.