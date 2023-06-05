'The Dukes Ball will Suit Them Nicely': Steve Smith Hoping for a 'Good Indian Attack' in the WTC Final

Team India is set to face Australia in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, starting Wednesday at The Oval. Rohit Sharma and his boys hit the first training session on Sunday morning under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid. India are going to have a second shot at the title after their failed campaign in 2021. At the same time, the management would face a selection conundrum as they face the mighty Aussies in London.

What will be India’s pace attack for the big face-off? Will they play Ashwin and Jadeja together? All these questions are crossing the minds of the fans and experts. Ahead of the marquee clash, Australia vice-captain Steve Smith has lauded the Indian bowling unit.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Possible That 2024 T20 WC Could Shift From West Indies and USA

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Smith said the Indian bowling attack is a good one despite the absence of Jasprit Bumrah and added that his batters will have to play well against them.

“They have got a good mix of quality seam bowlers, with Shami and Siraj probably their two main guys. They have really good skills and the Dukes ball will suit them nicely. And then obviously their spinners as well, who bowled well in all conditions. So, I think they have a good attack and we are going to have to play well against them this week,” said Smith in a press conference at The Oval.

With fast bowler Josh Hazlewood ruled out of the WTC Final due to his ongoing left Achilles and left-side issue, Australia have to make a decision between Scott Boland and Michael Neser to pick in their playing eleven.

Smith feels Neser has all the skills to make a big impact if picked in the playing eleven. Neser has scored 311 runs and taken 19 wickets, with scores of 123, 86 and 90 so far being a standout from his time in the ongoing county championship with Glamorgan.

“(I’ve got) so much faith, he is a quality performer. I faced him against (County side) Glamorgan a couple of weeks ago and he bowled beautifully. He has got great skills and he’s added some of the inswingers we have seen him bowl when the wicket is a bit flatter.

“So, he has got loads of skills and is batting nicely as well, so he is a great package. If he gets an opportunity, he will certainly do a very good job,” he added.

ALSO READ | India’s Road to The WTC Final: 5 Captains in 6 Series as Asian Giants Defy Odds to Get Another Shot at Title

top videos

On the other hand, Boland’s pace, control and probing length would make him a threat on pitches at England. But he has played just one Test away from home, against India at Nagpur earlier this year and is yet to take a wicket outside home in the format.

“I think we will get what Scotty does pretty well. He hits a good length, hits the top of the stumps, seams the ball around, swings it if he wants to and he has got great skills as well. No doubt he will be a challenge if he gets the nod,” stated Smith.