'Useless Umpiring': Twitterati Fumes Following Shubman Gill's Controvertial Dismissal in WTC Final

Indian opener Shubman Gill was sent back to the pavilion during the second innings of the WTC Final encounter between India and Australia at the Oval in England.

Fans and experts alike took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter to express their views on the controversial catch by Australian Cameroon Green to get rid of the dangerous batsman from Fazilka.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag tweeted an image of a person with a blindfold accompanied by the caption “Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill. Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out".

Third umpire while making that decision of Shubman Gill.Inconclusive evidence. When in doubt, it’s Not Out #WTC23Final pic.twitter.com/t567cvGjub — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 10, 2023

Famous pundit Harsh Boghle tweeted “It was a great effort from Cameron Green but it is the moment immediately after the catch is taken, when the hand turns, that must cause Shubman Gill to be very disappointed."

It was a great effort from Cameron Green but it is the moment immediately after the catch is taken, when the hand turns, that must cause Shubman Gill to be very disappointed.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 10, 2023

One fan who wasn’t very pleased with the decision posted a tweet that read “Useless umpiring 3rd umpire #RichardKettleborough is truly a curse for @BCCI In @ICC Knockouts!! it was clear not out @ShubmanGill Hardluck That catch by #CameronGreen wasn’t clean..we can clearly see it touched the ground".

Another fan labelled the umpire’s call ‘a foolish one’ in a post that read “Foolish decision by 3rd umpire of ShubmanGill its touched ground. #WTC23Final ICC pls inform umpire fools that after catch the ball check whether the ball touched the ground."

Foolish decision by 3rd umpire of @ShubmanGill its touched ground.#WTC23Final@ICC pls inform umpire fools that after catch the ball check whether the ball touched the ground.— Bharath Mataki Jai…. (@Madhavareddyy3) June 10, 2023

One follower shared an update that read “#ICC #ICCWorldTestChampionship Why was @ShubmanGill given out? And if that you call fingers underneath the ball then roll out @imjadeja catch in the t20 wc the previous year."

#ICC #ICCWorldTestChampionship Why was @ShubmanGill given out?And if that you call fingers underneath the ball then roll out @imjadeja catch in the t20 wc the previous year.— Sonu kumar Singh (@SonuaakashSonu) June 10, 2023

One other fan encapsulated the feeling of a section of a crowd in the ground in a post that said “Green pulls off his second blinder of the Test, plunging low to his left at a floating third/fourth slip to catch Shubman Gill for 18. India aren’t happy - they think it brushed the turf. “Cheat, cheat, cheat," chant a section of the crowd. And that’s tea: India 41 for 1."

Green pulls off his second blinder of the Test, plunging low to his left at a floating third/fourth slip to catch Shubman Gill for 18. India aren’t happy - they think it brushed the turf. “Cheat, cheat, cheat," chant a section of the crowd. And that’s tea: India 41 for 1.— Lawrence Booth (@BoothCricket) June 10, 2023

Australia set India a target of 444 to chase down as Indian began their second innings with skipper Rohit Sharma and Gill before the latter was sent back after scoring 18 runs.