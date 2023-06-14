'One Problem we Have to Fix is Our...': Parthiv Patel on Why India Batters Continue to Struggle Away from Home

India suffered a crushing defeat in the World Test Championship final at the hands of Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side lost the match by a massive margin of 209 runs.

India were left playing catch-up despite a decent first session and failed to make a comeback.

Travis Head and Steve Smith carried Australia on their back through their stellar batting performances scoring 163 off 174 and 121 off 268 respectively.

This defeat given rise to India’s continuing struggles at winning on the big stage, with the last major title coming a decade ago in 2013 when MS Dhoni led India to Champions Trophy win.

Former India cricketer Parthiv Patel has also put forth his view, stating the Indian batters have failed in spending time on the crease in recent times.

“With the way this #WTCFinal has ended, I feel one problem we have to fix is our batters spending sufficient time out in the middle. At home, we are used to wrapping up Tests in less than 3 days on rank turners, and our batters don’t end up scoring the big hundreds," Patel tweeted.

The former India wicketkeeper pointed out how batters got the starts but couldn’t convert them into big scores. Rohit Sharma 43 (60), Virat Kohli 49 (78) and Ajinkya Rahane 46 (108) all got starts but failed to capitalize on that in the chase of 444.

Indian Coach, Rahul Dravid later said that the Indian team did not get enough practice before the final and that’s what resulted in a loss.

While captain Rohit felt that the WTC final should not be decided by a single match. He opined that there should be a three-match series which determines the winner.

He also said that the venue of the final should not be fixed as other countries should also get the opportunity to host the marquee clash.

India will now tour West Indies after a month’s break. It will be a multi format series including 2 Tests, 3 ODIs and 5 T20Is starting on 12th July with the first test in Windsor Park, Roseau.