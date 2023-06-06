WTC Final: India Have Options on Mind as Against a Far More Sorted Australian XI at The Oval

Regardless of which team wins the final of the World Test Championship, the one thing certain is ‘quite a few individuals from both the teams will not be part of the next cycle and by the time it culminates in 2025’.

Quite a few from either side are staring at a sunset and therefore, it’s all understandable if they all have a swansong on their minds.

That said, while they’re at it, what they’ll bring to this game at the Oval cricket ground in London is all the experience gathered over the years. The years of playing in England, the years of playing each other, the years of playing Test cricket, the victories earned, the losses suffered.

India, perhaps, in this regard, will have the slightest edge over Australia because they’ve been in a WTC final before. Pat Cummins’ side hasn’t.

That sums up what’s at play here in London starting June 7. Let’s move to what’s in play here where weather, team combinations and injury worries are concerned.

Weather: Over the last 48 hours, there’s been a trend. The sun comes out anytime between 2 and 2.30 pm local time. That’s three to three-and-half hours after the start of play (at 11 am local time). Considering this is how the weather is likely to continue, the team that bats first will have to negotiate those first three hours of overcast conditions and then make the most of the proceedings when the sun comes out and things begin to ease out.

That said, it’s clear weather over the next five days.

Fitness reports: Josh Hazlewood being ruled out because of a side strain is the only major injury that’ll keep a player out. Hazlewood aside, the Aussies can turn up with their best eleven. In the India camp, Rohit Sharma suffered a finger injury but he’s fine and will play. There were doubts over Umesh Yadav’s fitness because he didn’t bowl in the nets on Tuesday but the other possible reason for he not bowling could be because he’s resting to stay fresh on Wednesday. No official injuries to report.

Team combinations: Hazlewood being ruled out sorts out the dilemma between Cameron Green and Scott Boland and the rest of the Australian eleven picks itself. In the Indian camp, the list of confusion is slightly longer.

KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan; 2. Two spinners or one; 3. If one spinner, who’ll be the four pacers?

Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, both did not share anything about the team combination and the captain said it would be prudent to take a call on Wednesday morning.

In a one-off Test match, it is understandable if the captain and coach decide to take a more purist approach than the one where a bowler is expected to “bat a bit” and settle for a wicket-keeper who’s more tuned in with the red-ball than being pursued with because he can be a ‘power-hitter’.

Last word: While India have no distractions outside of what’s on hand right now, which is winning the Test match, the Aussie camp is torn between talking up the WTC while having kept an eye already on the upcoming Ashes.

CricketNext’s possible XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubhman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mohd Siraj, Mohd Shami, Umesh Yadav (subject to fitness) or Shardul Thakur.

Australia: Usman Khwaja, David Warner, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland.