With India succumbing to a second straight defeat in the final of ICC World Test Championship, questions are being asked about their preparedness for the marquee clash since they had little time to gear up due to IPL.

There was a gap of just eight days between the IPL 2023 final and start of WTC and a majority of India stars were playing in the league.

India suffered a heavy defeat to Australia, by 209 runs, at The Oval and their head coach Rahul Dravid said having more time and a few warm-up matches would have been ideal.

However, former India allrounder Ravi Shastri thinks having at least two weeks of preparation time is never going to happen and it will boil down to individual players to make it happen meaning they will have to cut down on their IPL participation.

“That’s never going to happen. Let’s be realistic. You’re going to get 20 days, but if that’s the case, you got to miss the IPL. The choice is yours (players)," Shastri said on Star Sports.

Shastri also thinks that BCCI will have to put in certain clauses for the franchises should India qualify for the WTC final in future and it’s continued to be played in the month of June, right after IPL.

“It’s up to the establishment as well. I’m sure the BCCI is going to review this in the future. If the WTC Final is going to come after the IPL, in month of June, for that season, if your team qualifies for the final, there should be certain clauses put in for the franchises," said Shastri.

India were set a mammoth target of 444 runs to win by Australia and despite a decent start, they ended up being bowled out for just 234. The likes of Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara were guilty of playing poor shots that resulted in their dismissals.

“What’s amazed me though is the way that the pitch has behaved. Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara will be kicking themselves for playing the shots that they played. They were poor shots when they were batting beautifully," said Shastri.