'In Case There's Concussion Injury': Ravi Shastri Says Talented Uncapped Batter Could be India's 'Second KL Rahul' for WTC Final

The Indian team has been dealt twin blows a month before the final of the ICC World Test Championship in which they will lock horns with Australia. KL Rahul and Jaydev Unadkat were part of their squad but both have picked up injuries during IPL 2023.

Rahul hurt his leg while fielding and was subsequently ruled out from the remainder of IPL 2023 and the WTC final while Unadkat is a doubtful starter after suffering a right shoulder injury during a training session.

Rahul’s exclusion will hurt India more considering he’s someone who is a proven opener and also bats in the middle order but can double up as a reliable wicketkeeper if required.

While India do have a specialist wicketkeeper in KS Bharat, in case he’s unavailable, they don’t have any replacement yet.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri thinks Bharat will walk into India’s Playing XI.

“Bharat has to play as a ‘keeper now because now, by chance, on current form, if you are looking to play your best five bowlers on current form and two happen to be spinners then you need him," Shastri said on ESPNcricinfo.

He added, “In England, it all depends on the weather. You reach there, there’s bright sunshine a week before the Test and the forecast during the game suggests it’s going to be good, two spinners will have to play. If it’s going to be really overcast and cloudy like we found out in Southampton, then you got to think otherwise. So whichever case, with the time period so short, you would need your best wicketkeeper. He’s (Bharat) already in the side."

However, Shastri thinks the Indian team should have a backup and suggested that the uncapped Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan could be a good option.

“…you need a second guy like Rahul in the side who can bat and keep," Shastri said. I don’t know how well Sarfaraz keeps. If he can keep, just in case there’s a concussion injury, then why not. He’s got loads on runs in first-class cricket and just on them, he should walk in the side."

