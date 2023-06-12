'Be Brutal, Accept Mistakes And Punish The Guys': India Legend's Scathing Remarks After WTC Final Embarrassment

June 23, 2013 was the last time that an Indian captain held aloft an ICC trophy celebrating his team’s victory in the global tournament. Since then, India have made it to the summit clash of ICC events on multiple occasions with the final of World Test Championship (2021-23) being the latest but have failed to win another major title.

Different captains, teams, coaches. They have tried all but crashing at the final hurdle has become a norm.

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar has lashed out at the senior players for their shot selection and put a big question mark over the preparedness for a contest of such magnitude.

“You have to be brutally honest and say from the beginning what was your approach. Was your approach in tune with what is expected for a World Test Championship Finals? Was your approach a little too conservative in terms of team selection, in terms of deciding whether to bat or bowl or whatever it is?" Gavaskar said on Sports Today.

The former India captain then advised the team management to not hesitate from making ‘tough calls’ meaning if dropping established stars to make way for the youngsters is the way forward then so be it.

“All those questions have to be asked. Look, we are never going to win titles apart from Asia Cup maybe, but the world titles, if we are going to be sweeping things under the carpet. If tough calls have to be made, you make the tough calls and then let maybe if a failure has to be there, then let it be done by somebody who is new to the job," Gavaskar said.

“With all the experience that you have got, you cannot make the excuse. Shubman Gill was in great form. He is the only guy who got out not playing a shot. So you’ll say, ‘Oh, he should’ve played shots’. I mean he was trying to play Test match cricket. He tried to leave the ball, got bowled. In the second innings, he got a ball which bounced a little bit, that’s why.

“So look, don’t make excuses. Just be brutally honest, brutally frank. Look at the fact that you guys made mistakes, accept them. If you want to punish them for those mistakes, do that," he added.