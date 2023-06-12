'Yes...This Young Boy Was Playing Alone From India': Harbhajan Singh Blasts MS Dhoni Fan After 2007 T20 WC Claim

India legend Harbhajan Singh has taken exception to a tweet from an MS Dhoni fan account which claimed that the former captain singlehandedly won the team T20 world cup in 2007 mere days after being handed over the reins.

For the inaugural T20 world cup, played in South Africa, India appointed Dhoni as the captain for a squad that comprised several youngsters with seniors including Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly opting out.

Harbhajan, who was part of the squad that defeated Pakistan in a thrilling finale to lift the title, said it’s ironic that when an India win a tournament, the captain is credited but if it’s any other nation, the team gets the credit.

“No coach , no mentor , young boy’s (sic), most of the senior player’s (sic) denied to take part. never captained any single match before. This guy defeated prime Australia in semifinals and won a T20 World Cup in 48 day’s (sic) after becoming captain," read the tweet from the fan account.

Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said… https://t.co/pFaxjkXkWV— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 11, 2023

Bhajji, a two-time world cup winner, responded to the claim.

“Yes when these matches were played this young boy was playing alone from india.. not the other 10 .. so alone he won the World Cup trophies .. irony when Australia or any other nation win the World Cup headlines says Australia or etc country won. But when indian wins it’s said captain won. it’s a team sports . Win together lose together," he wrote.

The tweet came right after India suffered a massive 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia on the fifth day of the ICC World Test Championship final in London on Sunday.

The defeat meant India’s wait for a first ICC trophy since 2013 continues.

The last time an Indian men’s team won an ICC title was under MS Dhoni when they won their maiden Champions Trophy defeating England in 2013.