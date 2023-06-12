'Amidst All The Chaos...' : Dropped for WTC Final, R Ashwin Stands in Support of India Teammates And Coaching Staff

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin showed his sportsmanship after Australia recorded a dominating 209-run victory over India in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

After Australia took home their first WTC title, Ashwin congratulated the Pat Cummins-led side through social media.

The veteran cricketer also showered praise his teammates for putting up some gritty performances during the 2021-23 cycle.

“Amidst all the chaos and scathing assessments, I feel it’s very important to acknowledge all my teammates who played in this cycle,” he wrote.

Ashwin did not forget to acknowledge the efforts of the coaching and supporting staff of the Indian team who “held on like a rock of support” over the past two years.

Congratulations Australia on winning this #WTCFinal and closing out this cycle of test cricket. It is disappointing to end up on the wrong side of things, nevertheless it was a great effort over the last 2 years or so to get here in the first place.Amidst all the chaos and… — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) June 11, 2023

After Ashwin’s tweet, fans were quick to acknowledge the spinner’s contributions to India’s journey to the WTC final.

Calling the offspinner as “one of the biggest match-winners,” a fan commented, “The way you bowled in the past two years and helped India in reaching the final, will always be remembered and valued.”

The way you bowled in the past two years and helped India in reaching the final, will always be remembered and valued by fans. You are one of India’s biggest match-winners in red-ball cricket and the character you show on and off the field, deserved a lot of praise.— Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) June 11, 2023

Another fan underlined Ashwin’s exceptional ability to get accustomed to any conditions. “While most spinners give up if the track is unfriendly, Ashwin keeps on innovating and tries new things. He never loses steam. That’s why he is no. 1 in the world,” the user said further.

While most spinners give up if the track is unfriendly, Ashwin keeps on innovating and tries new things. He never loses steam. That's why he is no. 1 in the world. He should have been played. India batting first and Ashwin playing would have made the outcome different. If only…— THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) June 11, 2023

According to a fan, Ashwin was meant to be included in India’s playing eleven for the WTC final and his exclusion was “definitely a blunder from the Indian team management.”

You should have been in the XI. Definitely a blunder from the team management.— CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) June 11, 2023

Considering his words of encouragement, a user labelled Ashwin as a “true leader.”

Words of encouragement from a true leader! Wishing you and the team the best— Venkatesh Elayavalli (@elayavalli) June 11, 2023

Despite being the world’s No 1 Test bowler, Ashwin was overlooked for the WTC final. He was also the leading wicket-taker for his team during the 2021-23 cycle, fetching 61 scalps including two five-wicket hauls. But considering the nature of the Oval track, India opted to play with one spinner and Ravindra Jadeja made the cut.

The decision, however, did not go down well with fans and many former cricketers.

Indian batters failed to bring their A-game into the final in either innings, failing to chase down 444.