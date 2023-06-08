'A Big Mistake': Former Captains of India, England and Australia React To Ashwin's Exclusion from WTC Final

Ravichandran Ashwin’s non-selection has turned into the biggest debate of the World Test Championship (WTC) final that got underway on Wednesday at The Oval. India went ahead with four seamers and a spinner, picking up Ravindra Jadeja ahead of Ashwin. However, the decision back-fired as the duo of Travis Head and Steve Smith mauled the Indian attack, stitching an unbeaten 251-run stand for the wicket that powered Australia to 327 for 3 at stumps on the opening day.

India had little success under the overcast conditions as Siraj and Shardul Thakur removed the Aussie openers in the first session and then Shami knocked over Marnus Labuschagne right after the lunch break. But once clouds vanished and the sun shined bright, it turned out to be a nightmare for the Indian pacers.

But even before the Head-Smith dup launched an assault, the experts asserted that Ashwin should have been part of the playing XI. After the conclusion of the first session, former India captain Sourav Ganguly stated he wouldn’t have kept a bowler like Ashwin away from the mix.

ALSO READ| ‘Always Love Batting with Steve’: Travis Head Opens Up After Scitillating Hundred Against India on WTC Final Day 1

“As a captain, you take a decision before the toss and India had decided that they would go in with 4 fast bowlers. Having said that, in the last couple of years, they have had success in the last couple of years with 4 pacers. They have won Test matches but if you ask me if I was captaining – and every captain is different – Rohit and I think differently. I would find it very hard to keep a spinner of Ashwin’s quality out of the XI,” Ganguly told Star Sports during the lunch break.

Once the Indian attack started to look helpless, especially in the third session, former Australia cricketer Tom Moody tweeted that India haven’t picked up their strongest bowling attack.

“It’s becoming increasingly apparent India don’t have their best available attack on the field. English conditions require a combination of skill and control,” Moody’s tweet read.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent India don’t have their best available attack on the field. English conditions require a combination of skill and control. #INDvAUS #WTC2023— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) June 7, 2023

Meanwhile, former England captain Michael Vaughan and ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting asserted that India made a massive blunder by not having Ashwin in the mix.

ALSO READ| WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan Arrives at The Oval to Watch WTC Final, Gets Mobbed by Fans at the Entry Gate

“No @ashwinravi99 for #India is a big mistake .. !! #WTC2023,” Vaughan Tweeted.

“India have made a mistake by not going with R Ashwin. They are only thinking about the first innings. Ashwin would have troubled the left-handers more than Ravindra Jadeja,” Ponting said on-air on Star Sports.