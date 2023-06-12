'You Need to Have Fair Opportunities But...': India Captain Rohit Sharma Suggests Best of Three Finals for WTC

The Indian cricket team captain Rohit Sharma feels having a three-match series to decide the winner of ICC World Test Championship will be a fair one rather than holding a one-off final. However, he understands that a window to host a series of such magnitude will be hard to find in what is already a crowded schedule.

Rohit’s comment have come after India lost to Australia in the final of the WTC 2021-23 cycle on Sunday. Set to chase a mammoth 444, India were bowled out for 234 at The Oval in London.

“I would love that," Rohit said on the possibility of a best of three finals for WTC. “But is there a time? That’s the big question. But honestly, in a big event like this, you need to have fair opportunities to both the teams. You know, a three-match series would be nice, but it’s about finding that window where it can be fit in.

“But I would love to have - in an event like this, you work hard for two years and then you have only one shot at it. So, it’s not really - you cannot get into that momentum that you need in Test cricket, you know. Test cricket is all about finding that rhythm, finding that momentum as well. So, I think, yeah if in the next cycle, if it is possible, three match series would be ideal," he added.

Australia captain Pat Cummins though has no issues with the current system.

“I think it’s fine. No qualms. I think ideally you’d have 50 match series but Olympics have come down to one race to win a gold medal. AFL, NRL seasons have finals. That’s sport," said Cummins in his brief response.

Rohit also thinks that the players need more time to get into the Test mode considering there was a gap of just eight days between end of IPL 2023 and start of the WTC final.

“Ideally, yes, event like this, final like this, you need a lot of time to prepare yourself and that is what we did in the last time when we were here in England. We had good 25-30 days to prepare ourselves. And you saw the result. We were 2-1 up until that game got called off," Rohit said.

“We would want to have good time in hand to prepare, give enough rest to the bowlers. And then Test cricket obviously requires a lot of discipline, hitting that area consistently and challenging the batsmen - but again you know Shami, Siraj, Umesh they all are experienced. But in an ideal scenario, yes, I would prefer if we have 20, 25 days to prepare for a game like this," he added.

He also suggested that WTC final can be played at another venue other than England. “I mean, June is not the only month we should play the finals. It can be played any time of the year. And anywhere in the world, not just in England. It can be played anywhere in the world," Rohit said.