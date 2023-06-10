WATCH: Mitchell Starc's Wife Alyssa Healy Taking Notes in The Stands as Husband Bats During WTC Final

Australian women’s cricketer Alyssa Healy was spotted in the crowd at The Oval as the World Test Championship 2023 final between India and Australia was in full flow on the fourth day of the summit clash in England.

ICC shared a video clip of the wicketkeeper-batsman taking down notes during the Australian innings in the championship clash. The video was captioned “Batting lessons in store for Mitch Starc"

Australia managed to score 270 runs for the loss of 8 wickets before they declared in the second innings to set India a target of 444 runs to chase.

Australian strike bowler and Healy’s marital partner Mitchell Starc managed to score 41 runs to contribute to his side’s cause in the second innings as both teams look to dig out a famous win.

India won the toss in the on-off fixture to determine the side to hoist the coveted Test mace and opted to put Australia to bat first. The Aussies excelled batting first as they managed to amass an incredible 469 runs riding on a century each from batsman par brilliance Steve Smith and the left-handed Travis Head.

Smith stood through 289 deliveries of the Indian bowling attack en route to his excellent 121 runs in the first innings, supported by Head’s scintillating 163 runs off just 174 deliveries. The duo’s efforts propelled the team from down under to the huge score as India came in to perform their part with the bat for the first innings.

The Aussies managed to bundle India out for 296 runs, which were carried by the brilliant Ajinkya Rahane as his 89-run stand proved crucial for India’s chances in the ultimate Test.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur supported Rahane very well despite having to endure a barrage of deliveries that physically stung him as the commendable Australian pace attack tried to break the stand.

Thakur made 51 runs and was followed by Ravindra Jadeja’s 48 run innings in the Indian batting order’s top run scorers in the first innings.

Seeking to chase down the massive target, India started their final innings in the second session of the fourth day of the championship clash.