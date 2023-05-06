WWE Superstar John Cena Shares Picture of MS Dhoni Ahead of CSK vs MI in IPL 2023 Clasico

The craze for ICC World Cup-winning former Indian captain in the nation knows no bounds. The 41-year-old has amassed a fan following few in the world of sports can manage during their career or even lifetime.

Dhoni’s fandom isn’t just restricted to geographical borders or ethnicities as WWE Superstar John Cena, took to his Instagram account to express his admiration of the man from Ranchi as he shared a picture of Dhoni ahead of Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 game against heated rivals Mumbai Indians on Saturday.

CSK and MI are the two most successful teams in the history of the money-rich T20 franchise league and have churned to some of the most awe-inspiring encounters and memories in the IPL.

Mumbai have managed to capture the coveted title 5 times, while CSK have clinched it four times. And on more than one occasion, the result of the match between the two prestigious sides has had the ability to determine the fate of the league table and even the title.

CSK are placed third in the league standings heading into the game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai with 11 points from 10 outings, behind LSG only on net run rate.

Chennai had to be content with just one point in their match against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana in their previous fixture as rain played spoilsport, after CSK had bowled their way to a good position.

The Dhoni-led side will look to leapfrog LSG and move into second with a win over rivals Mumbai.

MI, on the other hand, come into the game standing sixth in the league, with 10 points from 9 games. A victory on the road will see them inch ahead of CSK and LSG in the standings.

CSK won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai and will look to restrict the away side to a modest score, in order to eventually chase it down successfully.

