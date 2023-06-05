CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :2024 T20 World CupRinku SinghMS DhoniUAE VS WISL VS AFG
Home » Cricket Home » Gujarat Titans Fast Bowler Yash Dayal Deletes Controversial Instagram Story, Apologises for 'Mistake'
1-MIN READ

Gujarat Titans Fast Bowler Yash Dayal Deletes Controversial Instagram Story, Apologises for 'Mistake'

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 13:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Yash Dayal has apologised

Yash Dayal has apologised

Yash Dayal's now deleted post has created controversy which resulted in the left-arm pacer using an apology later

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal landed himself in a bit of a controversy after sharing a controversial story via his Instagram account on Monday. Dayal was part of GT squad that qualified for back-to-back IPL finals, winning the title last season.

Dayal shared a story which he quickly deleted before apologising for sharing it by ‘mistake’.

However, screenshots of his story began doing the rounds on social media soon and he became one of the top trends on Twitter.

top videos

    “Guy’s (sic) apologies for the story it was just posted by mistake plz don’t spread hate," he wrote in another post later.

    “Thank you (I) have respect for each & every community n (and) society," he added.

    About the Author
    Feroz Khan
    Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Gujarat Titans
    2. IPL 2023
    3. Off The Field
    4. Yash Dayal
    first published:June 05, 2023, 13:44 IST
    last updated:June 05, 2023, 13:44 IST