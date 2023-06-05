Gujarat Titans Fast Bowler Yash Dayal Deletes Controversial Instagram Story, Apologises for 'Mistake'

Gujarat Titans fast bowler Yash Dayal landed himself in a bit of a controversy after sharing a controversial story via his Instagram account on Monday. Dayal was part of GT squad that qualified for back-to-back IPL finals, winning the title last season.

Dayal shared a story which he quickly deleted before apologising for sharing it by ‘mistake’.

However, screenshots of his story began doing the rounds on social media soon and he became one of the top trends on Twitter.

“Guy’s (sic) apologies for the story it was just posted by mistake plz don’t spread hate," he wrote in another post later.

“Thank you (I) have respect for each & every community n (and) society," he added.