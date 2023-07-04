Yash Dhull to Lead India A as BCCI Announces Squad for Men’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023

The BCCI on Tuesday announced a 15-men India A squad for the upcoming Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023, starting July 13 in Sri Lanka. The multi-nation tournament will be held in a 50-over with eight Asian countries participating in it.

Under-19 world cup-winning captain Yash Dhull will lead the young squad with Punjab’s Abhishek Sharma as his deputy. Uttar Pradesh’s Dhruv Jurel, who recently had a terrific stint with the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2023, has been named as the wicketkeeper along with Punjab stumper Prabhsimran Singh.

Other known faces, especially the stars from the Indian Premier League (IPL), are Sai Sudharsan and Riyan Parag.

The India A bowling attack comprises great firepower with the inclusion of Akash Singh, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

India A are placed in Group B with Nepal, UAE A and Pakistan A while Sri Lanka A, Bangladesh A, Afghanistan A and Oman A form Group A. The top two teams from each group will advance to the semi-final.

The first semi-final will be contested between Group A topper against 2nd spot holder from Group B while the second semi-final will be contested between Group B topper and 2nd spot holder from Group A on 21st July. The final will take place on 23rd July.

India A squad: Sai Sudharsan, Abhishek Sharma (VC), Nikin Jose, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Yash Dhull (C), Riyan Parag, Nishant Sindhu, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Yuvrajsinh Dodiya, Harshit Rana, Akash Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

Standby list of players: Harsh Dubey, Nehal Wadhera, Snell Patel, Mohit Redkar

Coaching Staff: Sitanshu Kotak (Head Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Munish Bali (Fielding Coach).

India A fixtures are as below: