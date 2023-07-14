IND vs WI, 2023: Virat Kohli Reacts After Yashasvi Jaiswal Heard Abusing West Indies Player on Stump Mic | WATCH

Yashasvi Jaiswal surpassed a massive milestone as the youngster brought up his maiden Test century, that too on his debut as he shone brightly during the first Test between India and West Indies at Dominica. On Day 2, Jaiswal brought up his maiden Test century on his debut, joining an elite list of players who breached the three-figure mark on their bow.

While the 21-year-old is usually known for his calm demeanour, during the series opener Yashasvi made it clear that he was not going to let the West Indies players have their way as Jaiswal was heard abusing one of the opposition players in Hindi.

The incident occurred shortly after Jaiswal completed his century, and while the youngster didn’t mention the player’s name, he was heard on the stump mics giving it back to Kemar Roach, while having a chat with Virat Kohli.

A video of the incident went viral on social media as Jasiwal was visibly upset after being blocked by Roach while he was running between the wickets. The opener ended the day’s play unbeaten at 143 as he closed in on the 150-run mark.

During the third session on Day 2, Jaiswal was batting at 133 when he called for a single with Virat was at the other end. While the Indian pair completed the run, Jaiswal was heard abusing Kemar Roach for obstructing him when the youngster was running between the wickets.

Yashasvi exchanged some words with Virat, and the former Indian captain was seen giving away a wry smile.

Jaiswal had recently given an interview where he opened up on his infamous falling out with South Zone batter Ravi Teja during a Duleep Trophy game with Ajinkya Rahane having to step in.

The opener had revealed that if he would be sledged and someone talked about his family, he wouldn’t stay silent. Yashasvi remains on course to becoming the Indian batter with the highest score on his Test debut, as he looks to surpass Shikhar Dhawan’s record of 187 runs, on Day 3 against the Windies.