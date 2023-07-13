'Hope he Goes on to do Great Things': R Ashwin Expects Special Performances from 'Vibrant' Yashasvi Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal made his India debut on Wednesday and has left quite an impression in his maiden outing at international level. Breaking into the national squad on the back of an excellent domestic season, Jaiswal entertained with a strokeful innings, remaining unbeaten on 40 off 73 on Day 1 of the first Test against West Indies in Dominica.

As if to prove he’s not battling any nervousness, the 21-year-old reverse swept the first ball of the final over of the day as India finished with 80/0 after bowling out West Indies for 150.

India offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin is hopeful that the youngster will go on to have a great career and predicted he produced ‘some special performances’.

“He (Jaiswal) just reverse swept the first ball of the last over! That’s what you can expect from him. He is very vibrant. I hope he goes on to do great things in his career. I think we’re going to see some special performances from him From our side, we hope to keep the environment good for him," said Ashwin who is also Jaiswal’s IPL teammate at Rajasthan Royals.

Ashwin himself had a day to remember as he picked up a five-wicket haul, the 33rd of his storied Test career and while doing so, became the third Indian bowler to cross the milestone of 700 international wickets.

“There was some bounce from the wicket, especially from the pavilion end. The wicket had some slope also which gave us bounce. But we utilised the first session very well," said Ashwin who finished with figures of 5/60.

The wicket had some moisture and it was coming off it very well. As you saw, they showed a graphic that it was turning more [in the second session], but the turn was very slow. But in the first session, there was bounce, and pace off was good, there was bite. We utilised it very well. The way [Jermaine] Blackwood got out just before Lunch, the momentum shifted completely to us. I also thought, Jaiswal and Rohit batted very well to give us a very dominant day on Day 1," he added.