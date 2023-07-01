CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :ODI World Cup 2023Prithvi ShawSunil GavaskarSri Lanka vs ScotlandIND VS WI
Home » Cricket Home » If Someone Abuses my Family, I Won't Stay Quiet: Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sledging
1-MIN READ

If Someone Abuses my Family, I Won't Stay Quiet: Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sledging

Curated By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: July 01, 2023, 09:27 IST

New Delhi, India

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the fifth highest run-getter in IPL 2023. (BCCI Photo)

Yashasvi Jaiswal was the fifth highest run-getter in IPL 2023. (BCCI Photo)

Yashasvi Jaiswal says mentally he's quite aggressive and some times, that side of him comes out during matches

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been tipped for future greatness. His performances in domestic cricket, IPL and elsewhere has only added to the hype and rising star has been rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the West Indies Test series scheduled to be played later this month.

While he’s mostly hit the headlines for his stunning batting, last year, Jaiswal was in the spotlight for an on-field incident that saw him being asked to leave the field by Ajinkya Rahane.

The incident is from a Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone.

Rahane, who was leading West Zone, had a word or two with Jaiswal who was continuously firing verbal volleys at South Zone’s Ravi Teja despite being asked to calm down.

Jaiswal has shied away from talking about that moment and in a recent interview, he again brushed the question aside.

“I don’t think talking about something that has happened in the past will help me gain anything," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal though admitted he’s mentally quite aggressive.

“I don’ think so (that it’s surprising Jaiswal can sledge anyone). Aggression is very important. Mentally, I’m very aggressive. Sometimes I end up showing it. I didn’t say much (to Teja) though," he said.

When prodded further, the youngster said, “If someone talks ill about my mother and sister, I’m not going to remain quiet."

Will Jaiswal show his aggressive side when playing against international teams like England and Australia?

“I don’t want to say anything. I want to keep it with me like a sponge. When I need to squeeze it I will," he responded.

Jaiswal had an IPL to remember as he scored 625 runs from 14 innings for Rajasthan Royals including a century and five half-centuries.

Following that, he was added in India’s reserves for the World Test Championship final against Australia before being called up for the tour of West Indies.

About the Author
Feroz Khan
Feroz Khan, Principal Correspondent at News18, has been covering sports for over a decade and specialises in digital media. He writes mainly on cricke...Read More
Tags:
  1. India cricket team
  2. Yashasvi Jaiswal
first published:July 01, 2023, 09:27 IST
last updated:July 01, 2023, 09:27 IST