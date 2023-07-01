If Someone Abuses my Family, I Won't Stay Quiet: Yashasvi Jaiswal on Sledging

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been tipped for future greatness. His performances in domestic cricket, IPL and elsewhere has only added to the hype and rising star has been rewarded with a maiden India call-up for the West Indies Test series scheduled to be played later this month.

While he’s mostly hit the headlines for his stunning batting, last year, Jaiswal was in the spotlight for an on-field incident that saw him being asked to leave the field by Ajinkya Rahane.

The incident is from a Duleep Trophy match between West Zone and South Zone.

Rahane, who was leading West Zone, had a word or two with Jaiswal who was continuously firing verbal volleys at South Zone’s Ravi Teja despite being asked to calm down.

Jaiswal has shied away from talking about that moment and in a recent interview, he again brushed the question aside.

“I don’t think talking about something that has happened in the past will help me gain anything," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal though admitted he’s mentally quite aggressive.

“I don’ think so (that it’s surprising Jaiswal can sledge anyone). Aggression is very important. Mentally, I’m very aggressive. Sometimes I end up showing it. I didn’t say much (to Teja) though," he said.

When prodded further, the youngster said, “If someone talks ill about my mother and sister, I’m not going to remain quiet."

Will Jaiswal show his aggressive side when playing against international teams like England and Australia?

“I don’t want to say anything. I want to keep it with me like a sponge. When I need to squeeze it I will," he responded.

Jaiswal had an IPL to remember as he scored 625 runs from 14 innings for Rajasthan Royals including a century and five half-centuries.

Following that, he was added in India’s reserves for the World Test Championship final against Australia before being called up for the tour of West Indies.