'I Didn't Have to Do Anything': Sanju Samson Hails Yashasvi Jaiswal After His Unbeaten 98-run Knock

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson heaped praises on his record-breaker teammates Yuzvendra Chahal and Yashasvi Jaiswal for their match-winning performances against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens on Thursday. It was Rajasthan Royals’ night right from the start as they completely dominated the hosts and didn’t allow them to bounce back in the game.

Samson and Jaiswal shared an unbeaten 121-run stand for the second wicket to help the Royals register a dominant 9-wicket win over Knight Riders. The win helped Rajasthan move into the top half of the points table as they are currently placed in the third spot.

The RR skipper hailed Jaiswal for his batting exploits as he registered the fastest fifty in IPL history. The southpaw remained unbeaten on 98.

“I didn’t have to do anything today. Just put bat on ball and watch him play. We are used to it now, even the bowlers know how he goes in the powerplay. He enjoys batting in the powerplay," RR skipper Samson said at the post-match presentation.

While ace spinner Chahal became the leading wicket-taker in Indian Premier League history as he pipped Dwayne Bravo and sits at the top of the tally now with 187 wickets.

Samson feels that it’s time Chahal gets the tag of legend and suggested that having a spinner like him is a luxury for him and the franchise.

“I think it is time to give him the tag of legend. We are grateful to have him in the franchise. Never have to speak to him, give him the ball and he knows what to do. He bowls at the death as well, very pleasing for me as a captain," he added.

The RR skipper said that the upcoming matches are very crucial for the team and they have to consider every game as a virtual knockout.

“We have two more quarter-finals to play, the pressure is never off in the IPL. Each game, each over is important. You can sense how the atmosphere is when a legend like Jos Buttler throws his wicket away for Jaiswal. Very happy today but we have a few more matches to go," he concluded.