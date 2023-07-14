'He Has Played Most World-Class Bowlers in IPL..': Yashasvi Jaiswal's Coach Offers Advice After Maiden Test Ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal gave the world a glimpse of what he can do when he gets into the groove as the young opener notched his maiden Test century on his debut, breaking multiple records throughout the way. The 21-year-old became the fourth youngest Indian opener to score a Test century on their debut, and he also is the only Indian opener in the history of Test cricket to score a century on their debut outside of Asia.

Jaiswal finished Day 2 unbeaten at 143 from 350 balls and India will be looking to build on their lead of 162 runs when they came out to bat on Friday.

Yashasvi Jaiswal’s coach Jwala Singh always believed that the youngster would have a bright start to his international career having seen his ward shine in the domestic circuit, the former coach was beaming with pride when the young opener breached the three-figure mark against West Indies in the ongoing first Test at Dominica.

In an interview with PTI, Jwala talked out how the past seasons of playing in the IPL against some of the best bowlers in the world helped Yashasvi prepare for the international fold.

“I am happy to see him grow. I had some feeling that he would start well. He has spent four good seasons in the IPL and also in domestic cricket. He has played most of the world-class bowlers under a lot of pressure, especially in the IPL," said Singh.

He continued, “He has the idea about playing with top quality bowlers. As a player, it is important to have the habit of making runs. As a coach I always teach my players to see the ball and not the bowler, and try to react to the ball well."

The story of Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 10-year-old lad arriving in Mumbai and his struggle isn’t hidden from anyone now that he is slowly becoming a household name. From Azaad Maidan to Dominica, the youngster has come a long way and his coach has a piece of advice for the 21-year-old.

“There will always be nine fielders, whatever match you play, whether it’s T20 or one-day or Test. As a batter, you need to be in the present and face each and every ball on merit and believe in your ability. I am glad that Yashasvi is able to do this on the ground and is proving me right," Jwala added.