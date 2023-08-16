'He Looks to Have the Technique & That Mindset': Ex-ENG Captain Impressed with Yashasvi's Debut for IND

Yashasvi Jaiswal made one of the most promising debuts in international cricket. He announced his arrival with a Test century against West Indies in Dominica and backed it up with a fifty-plus score in the next game in Trinidad. A few days later, he found success in the T20Is as well. He got his maiden fifty in a must-win game for India, scoring a blistering 84 not out off 51 deliveries in Lauderhill. He also featured in a record-equalling 165-run opening stand with Shubman Gill that helped India win the game by 8 wickets and level the series 2-2.

Jaiswal has certainly left a great impact with his fearlessness, forcing the experts to talk about him. Former England captain Nasser Hussain seems to be impressed by the youngster’s technique which has led him to immense success.

“From what I’ve seen…he’s (Jaiswal) made a fantastic start. You speak to people who have seen him in the IPL, again I’ve been working with Ricky (Ponting) and Dinesh (Karthik) came over, and you ask questions, and they all go, yeah, this lad can play,” Hussain said in ICC Review.

“He looks to have the technique and he looks to have that mindset. Like most young Indian players and batters in particular, most of them come in and have immediate success. And that is a good sign for first-class cricket, that they are being produced, not just the IPL,” he added.

As Hussain mentioned the likes of Ponting and Karthik, both of them have closely noticed Jaiswal in the Indian Premier League. Representing the Rajasthan Royals, the left-hand opening batter has so far scored 1172 runs in 37 games. He had the best outing earlier this year, amassing 625 runs in 14 games with a highest score of 124, which was also his first ton in the IPL. Apart from notching up the triple figures, Jaiswal also got 5 half-centuries in the season.

Apart from his IPL heroics, Jaiswal has been consistently scoring runs in the domestic circuit. He has over 2000 runs in 17 First-class games and has already scored 10 centuries. He also has 5 tons in 32 List A games where he has scored more than 1500 runs at an average of 53.96.