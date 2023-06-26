'I've Plans to Open a Foundation Which Could Support Kids Like me': Yashasvi Jaiswal

Young batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal got his maiden India call-up for the upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies after performing consistently well in the domestic circuit. India have started the transitional phase in Test cricket and Yashasvi has been picked in the squad for the team’s first series of the next World Test Championship cycle.

Jaiswal came from a very humble background and fought hard in his personal life from a very young age to make it to the Indian cricket team. The southpaw has been doing the hard yards to improve his game as he evolved as a batter from his Under-19 World Cup days. Jaiswal grabbed the attention of many during 2020 U-19 WC and was named Player of the Tournament and continued to work hard to fulfil his dream of playing for India and now it’s very close.

After getting the maiden India call-up, Jaiswal said he has plans to open a cricket foundation for the kids who are not financially stable but want to play the sport.

“Yes, I have plans for a foundation which could support kids like me, who train hard and want to play the sport. The foundation will help youngsters and provide a platform for them," Jaiswal told Indian Express.

Jaiswal has a sensational batting record in first-class cricket as he amassed 1845 runs in 15 matches at a sublime average of 80.21 which includes 9 centuries.

The southpaw said that he will take the big step after getting stable as he pointed out several young talented cricketers don’t get the right guidance about training and fitness.

“The idea is to open a foundation in a few years when I am stable. A lot of times youngsters might have the talent, but they don’t know how to go about building their career, there’s no guidance about where to play, how to train, how to take care of their bodies. I was lucky that I got Mumbai Cricket Association which educated me on how to develop my game, my skills and my fitness," he added.

The 21-year-old further said that he was lucky to join National Cricket Academy where he got the right guidance and developed as a cricketer.

“I was lucky that I went to National Cricket Academy, which is run by the BCCI. You must have seen how they develop cricketers, in terms of educating them about diet, training, their bodies and the sport. I’ll try my best to open a foundation," Jaiswal said.