'My Past Gives me Courage to Face Failures and Difficulties': Yashasvi Jaiswal Opens up on Tough Phase Building Character

Indian batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal has become somewhat of a household name since his staggering run in the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The left-handed opening batsman notched up a whopping 625 runs in 14 games in the recently concluded season of the cash-rich T20 franchise cricket league and has been named in the Indian team set to face off against the West Indies in July.

Speaking at Idea Exchange, Jaiswal said that the struggles of his past are a source of courage to face difficulties. The 21-year-old has been through incredibly tough times before becoming an inspiration for young cricketers in the nation.

ALSO READ| Out of Depth, Out of Options – Where Have India’s Pace Stocks Vanished?

“Because I have lived those moments, my past gives me the courage to face failures and difficulties. I can’t wipe out all the memories," the Suriyawan-born batsman said.

“And, why should I not talk about my past? If someone asks me about my story, I tell them; if they don’t, I stay quiet."

“I am not ashamed of my journey, and I never felt like I shouldn’t talk about it. I feel someone who is like me may get inspired by my journey and my words may mean something to him," the 21-year-old said in a touching quote.

Jaiswal expressed that he would be delighted if he could pay forward all the goodwill that he received from his seniors during the testing phase of his life to theup and coming players.

“For example, when people would come and tell me that ‘you will do it’, it used to give me confidence. You never know. Someone else can also get that motivation. Sometimes, there are things that get stuck in your mind," he explained.

“When I was young if any senior players would come and speak to me, I would listen to them very carefully. Their advice has helped me a lot. I always try to pass it on to the juniors and try to motivate them, and help them, if they want to learn something from me. If I could give them that one word which will inspire them to excel, it would be a win for me," the 21-year-old reflected.

ALSO READ| ‘I Know The Answer’: Is Sarfaraz Khan the Highlight of Irfan Pathan’s Cheeky Tweet?

Pushed to the extent of having to stay in tents with the groundsmen of the Azad Maidan and sell pani puris at one point, the journey of the 21-year-old is nothing short of a fairytale, which is a result of the young lad’s hard work.

“I think I am very fortunate to be here. Everyone does not have the same fate. Those were good times in my life and they have provided me with the required experience. Those memories are always with me and when I am down, they really help me cope. I think those things were necessary and were meant to happen," he elucidated.