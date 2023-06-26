'Received Lot of Support from Rajasthan Royals in Handling Finances': Yashasvi Jaiswal Lauds IPL Franchise for Helping Handle Money Matters

Indian opening batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal created a stir in the bygone season of the IPL as he finished the campaign with 645 runs in the 14 games he played for Rajasthan Royals.

The left-handed batsman came in fifth on the list of run-getters and managed to tally a massive 82 fours and 26 sixers throughout the tournament.

Speaking at the Idea Exchange, the 21-year-old thanked his IPL side RR for helping him handle his finances, so that he could focus on the game.

“To date, I have managed myself really well. First, I trust my decisions. Secondly, I try and spend on things necessary for me. For example, I need a good diet, and a good home for the family," the batsman said with a certain sense of maturity beyond his tender age.

“I won’t say that I don’t spend much, I do, but not on anything unnecessary. The primary thing for me is cricket; that’s my focus. I think in this matter, I have received a lot of support from Rajasthan Royals," he revealed.

“They manage me financially, the franchise guides me on how I should invest my money. They take care of my finances so that I can focus on my cricket," he added.

The Suriyawan-born player expressed his respect and gratitude to the teams who help their young players manage their finances.

“I am really grateful and have immense respect for all the franchises which are doing this for their players.

Jaiswal said that his experience from the IPL has helped him prioritise the key things he needs to keep in mind moving forward, laying emphasis on wanting to focus on cricket.

“It also depends on person to person (relations). I have been playing for the last three-four years of IPL cricket. I have seen things, I know the dos and don’ts. I am also experienced now, and I try to make fewer mistakes and just want to focus on my game," he opined.

The 21-year-old mentioned that buying a house to live with his family in Mumbai was at the top of his list of priorities and

“I had only one thing on my mind, I wanted to buy a house in Mumbai. I have lived in so many places in Mumbai. I always wanted to have a house where I could go live with my parents and siblings," Jaiswal said.

The left-handed opener reiterated that he doesn’t have fancy desires and just wants to ensure the financial security of his family and his focus is solely on the game and improving his abilities as a cricketer.

“I spend on basic things; I don’t have any big desires. I want to keep my future safe and focus on the game," he concluded.