Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts History, Scores Fastest Half-century in IPL History

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scripted history on Thursday as he smashed the fastest half-century in the Indian Premier League history. Jaiswal continued his imperious form with the bat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League match on Thursday and broke KL Rahul and Pat Cummins’ joint fastest record to etch his name in the history books.

Fastest fifties in the IPL (by balls faced)

13 - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) vs KKR, Kolkata, today

14 - KL Rahul (PBKS) vs DC, Mohali, 2018

14 - Pat Cummins (KKR) vs MI, Pune, 2022

Jaiswal completed his half-century in the third over with a single off Shardul Thakur’s delivery. He smashed 7 fours and three sixes en route his half-century. The southpaw looked in a destructive mode right from the start of the innings as he smashed Nitish Rana for a six on the first ball of the innings. He charged down the ground to hit the ball over the bowler’s head for a maximum. He hit 26 runs in the first over which included two sixes and three fours.

Most runs scored in the first over of an IPL innings

27/0 - RCB vs MI, Chennai, 2011 (Extras: 7)

26/0 - RR vs KKR, Kolkata, today

26/0 - KKR vs MI, Kolkata, 2013 (Extras: 1)

25/0 - DC vs KKR, Ahmedabad, 2021 (Extras:1)

He didn’t stop there and smashed Harshit Rana for a four and six in the second over. Shardul came to bowl the third over but he was also unable to stop Jaiswal’s carnage in the middle. He hit Shardul for hat-trick of fours to get near his half-century.

Meanwhile, Jaiswal was not the only record breaker of the night as his teammate Yuzvendra Chahal became IPL’s leading wicket-taker before completing a brilliant four-wicket haul as Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to a below-par 149 for eight.

On a day RR dished out an eye-grabbing fielding display, Chahal grabbed two wickets in three balls when he dismissed KKR topscorer Venkatesh Iyer (57; 42b) and Shardul Thakur (1) in the middle overs before ending with figures of 4-0-25-4.

Chahal (187 wickets) eclipsed Dwayne Bravo (183) to become the all-time leading wicket-taker of the IPL when he struck off his second ball to dismiss KKR skipper Rana (22; 17b).