'Indian Cricket is in Good Hands': Former West Indies Star Praises Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal

The transition phase in Indian cricket team is underway with as many as three players making their first international match during the recently concluded tour of West Indies. Yashasvi Jaiswal (Test and T20I), Mukesh Kumar (Test, ODI, T20I) and Tilak Varma (T20I) were handed debuts.

All three have left quite an impression, especially Yashasvi Jaiswal who scored a century on Test debut and then belted an unbeaten 84 to help India draw level in the five-match T20I series.

After trying Ishan Kishan at the top with Shubman Gill, Jaiswal was given a chance in the 3rd T20I and he scored 1 before showing his prowess with a scintillating half-century in the penultimate fixture.

Jaiswal and Gill broke the record for the highest opening partnership for India in a successful T20I chase while adding 165 runs between them which is also the joint-highest by an Indian opening pair.

Former West Indies cricketer Ramnaresh Sarwan says judging by how Gill has been performing and how Jaiswal has starred, the future of Indian cricket is in good hands.

“Jaiswal has been an excellent find for India and so is Gill. This does prove that Indian cricket is well-placed and in good hands. So, interesting times ahead for Indian cricket,” Sarwan told The Telegraph.

“A lot of credit for the growth and development of these guys goes to the IPL, which has enabled them to showcase their talent before international cricketers and perform in pressure situations,” he added.

Sarwan, who scored 11944 runs across formats during his international career, also has a word of advice for the Windies openers that would serve them well.

“The one aspect they (WI openers) need to learn from the Indians is having the right approach. The right approach is about taking calculated risks. There’s a thin line dividing aggressive batting and reckless shot-making. There’s a thought process behind taking calculated risks. That’s how you’ve got to operate, which India’s young batsmen have shown,” Sarwan said.

West Indies did beat India 3-2 in the five-match T20I series but they were often troubled by left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav who took six wickets in four matches.

“Against good bowlers, you need to limit the risks a little bit and be selective with your stroke-making. The kind of bowler he (Kuldeep) is, one should try to pick him off his hand. He could also deceive you in the air though. But if you try to negotiate him after the ball lands on the pitch, it could be a bit too late," Sarwan said.