'He Will Probably Serve India in All Formats..': India Legend's Huge Prediction for Explosive Batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill played effortless knocks on Saturday to guide India to a dominant nine-wicket win over West Indies in Florida. Courtesy of the Indian openers’ dominant show, the Men in Blue were able to level the series at 2-2. Gill smashed 77 runs silencing his critics in the process after three back-to-back single-digit scores, whereas Yashasvi won his second Player of the Match award during the ongoing tour for his unbeaten 84-run effort.

After watching the brilliant display from the two youngsters, former India batter Parthiv Patel was all praises for Shubman and Yashasvi.

“Shubman Gill was outstanding today. We know the potential of Shubman Gill; we have the tendency of questioning someone who doesn’t get runs. After just a couple of performances here and there, we should not say he can’t play T20s or he can’t play ODIs," said Patel while talking to Cricbuzz.

IND vs WI, 5th T20 Live Score

While Gill has been promising as he went past India captain Rohit Sharma’s tally of most fifty-plus scores for the Men in Blue in the year 2023, Jaiswal’s knock, combined with his brilliant 171-run inning on his Test debut impressed Patel a lot.

The veteran felt that given Jaiswal’s fearless approach, he could be a huge asset for India and he will continue to represent the Men in Blue across all three formats for many years.

“He was fearless; there was no doubt about the shot selection. The reverse-sweep six off Akeal Hosein shows the frame of mind he is in. It doesn’t matter (to him) how he gets out," said Patel.

“He was on top of his game. Jaiswal is the player for the future, and he will probably serve India in all three formats for a long time," he added.

ALSO READ| ‘Credit to Virat Kohli For..’: West Indies Legend Picks India Ace as Highest Run-Getter During ODI World Cup 2023

It was the first time during the five-match T20I series that the two openers clicked and contributed runs, Ishan Kishan had earlier struggled while opening alongside Gill and the latter was dropped in favour of Yashasvi who managed just a solitary run on his debut before smashing 77 on Saturday.

In the series finale, Jaiswal and Gill will be hoping to continue their scoring run and help guide India to a comeback series win after they were 0-2 down at one point in time.