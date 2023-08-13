Jaiswal & Gill Join Forces to Maul West Indies in Lauderhill: Here're the Feats Achieved in 4th T20I

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill together altered the record books on Saturday when India locked horns with the West Indies in the 4th T20I in Lauderhill, Florida. The visitors needed to chase 179 in a must-win game, aiming to draw level with the hosts. The Indian opening duo took care of that with a record-equalling 165-run partnership, helping the men in blue win the game comprehensively by 9 wickets.

Yashasvi and Shubman provided a flying start to India’s chase on a flat Florida track. They made sure that the run rate never goes below 10 and got India to a score of 100 in the first 10 overs. The partnership was finally broken, by Romario Shepherd, in the 16th over when Gill (77 off 47 balls) lost his wicket while trying to clear the fence.

Highest-ever Opening Stand for India

Incidentally, the 165-run stand equalled the record for the highest-ever opening partnership by an Indian pair in the shortest format of the game. Back in 2017, the duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul reached the milestone against Sri Lanka in Indore. Rohit scored 118 in 43 balls while his partner ended up with a 49-ball 89 as India posted a mammoth 260/5. Shubman and Jaiswal took 93 deliveries to reach 165 whereas Rohit and Rahul had done it in just 76 balls.

Joint second-highest partnership for India in T20Is

Overall, the Gill-Jaiswal partnership is now the joint second-highest by any Indian pair in the shortest format of the game as they equalled the 6-year-old record held by Rohit and Rahul. The highest is a 176-run stand shared between Deepak Hooda and Sanju Samson against Ireland last year.

Rare successful chase at Lauderhill

This was also the first instance when a team chased down a total of more than 95 at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium. Saturday’s game was only the third instance of any total being successfully chased. Interestingly, India hold the previous record of successfully chasing a target at this venue. They scored 98/6 after restricting the Windies to 95/9.

Yashasvi reaches a remarkable milestone

Jaiswal carried his bat in the run chase, scoring an unbeaten 84 off 51 balls. Scoring a half-century in just his second T20I, the Mumbai batter is now the fourth youngest Indian batter to score a half-century for India in the shortest format of the game. Skipper Rohit Sharma leads the charts who got his first fifty at the age of 20 years and 143 days, in the 2007 T20 World Cup. KL Rahul (20y 271d) and Rishabh Pant (21y 38d) are in second and third place respectively.