'Every Night in my Dreams': Rising India Star Reveals Admiration for Iconic Love Theme from Titanic

Yashasvi Jaiswal recently received his maiden India call-up as he was selected in a 16-man Test squad for the West Indies tour. The youngster has been putting in eye-catching performances with the bat in domestic cricket and recently produced a breathtaking show for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2023.

Hailing from a humble background with his father running a shop in Uttar Pradesh, Jaiswal moved to Mumbai at a very young age to pursue his dream of playing cricket professionally.

He lived in a dairy, was thrown out of it and then lived in a tent for three years and sold pani-puri, fruits to make ends meet.

His unwavering commitment despite the challenges eventually paid high dividends and today, Jaiswal is regarded as the future of Indian cricket.

In an interview with The Indian Express, Jaiswal revealed that he likes Hollywood actress Kate Winslet and whenever he sets out to achieve a goal, thinks about the iconic song ‘My Heart Will Go On’ from the movie Titanic.

“I watched the movie long ago. I don’t remember. I just like her (Winslet) acting and that’s all. There’s a line in the song: Every night in my dreams. I think about that line when I want to achieve something. I just like listening to that line and that song. That’s about it," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal’s favourite song though is from a Hindi movie named Iqbal which tells the story of a deaf and mute boy who aspires to play cricket for India.

“Aashayein from the movie Iqbal (2005). When I was a kid, I often watched Iqbal. I love that movie; it’s a motivational movie for me. The lesson this movie gives is that nothing is impossible if you trust your abilities," said the 21-year-old.

Jaiswal was bought by RR for a cool Rs 2.4 crore in 2020 and says he doesn’t spend on anything unnecessary.

“To date, I have managed myself really well. First, I trust my decisions. Secondly, I try and spend on things necessary for me. For example, I need a good diet, a good home for the family. I won’t say that I don’t spend much, I do, but not on anything unnecessary. The primary thing for me is cricket; that’s my focus," he said.

“I think in this matter, I have received a lot support from Rajasthan Royals. They manage me financially, the franchise guides me on how I should invest my money. They take care of my finances so that I can focus on my cricket. I am really grateful and have immense respect for all the franchises which are doing this for their players," he added.