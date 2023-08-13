'Rohit, Virat, Hardik, Surya...There's So Much Experience': Yashasvi Jaiswal Learning from 'Amazing Bunch of Legends'

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his dream start to international career with a blazing half-century in a do-or-die clash between India and West Indies on Saturday. Trailing 1-2 in the five-match series, India registered a dominating nine-wicket win in the fourth T20I thanks to Jaiswal’s unbeaten 84 to force a decider.

It was the opening batter’s second T20I innings as alongside Shubman Gill, he stitched a record-equaling 165-run partnership for the first wicket in a successful chase of 179 in Lauderhill.

Jaiswal had made his Test debut earlier on the tour with a memorable century as India went on to record an innings win.

“It was really special," said Jaiswal of his match-winning knock. “Playing for India is a proud moment for me. It was really nice. Of course, there’s lot of thought and work behind it. I am just grateful that I was able to express myself and it went well."

Jaiswal says he’s been trying to learn and absorb as much as possible by listening to the seniors in the Indian team.

“I just keep telling myself: Trust and believe that I’ll do that. I need to work hard, need to be disciplined, eat well, sleep well, practice hard. I talk to my seniors - we have an amazing bunch of legends," Jaiswal said on how he keeps himself motivated.

He continued, “The way talk to us like Rohit bhai, Virat bhai, Hardik bhai, Surya bhai - I make sure to listen and learn from them. They have so much experience. The experience is around there and I just try to get all the information. I have worked hard on my fitness - diet, recovery, food and sleep - all are important. If my process is right, results will come."

Jaiswal has shown immense promise for the future by making a seamless transition from one format to another.

The 21-year-old showed he can drop anchor and build an innings in red-ball cricket, scoring 171 on Test debut. And then on Saturday, blazed away to a 51-ball 84 proving he’s capable of scoring at a rapid pace as well.

“It’s all about the mindset. I believe in myself, have trust. I just go out and express myself, try to keep things simple," Jaiswal said on how he makes the switch from one format to another.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan formed a successful partnership at the top for India in white-ball cricket. So is the Gill-Jaiswal partnership the start of a new era?

Don’t know about that but what they have done is amazing, they are legends. We just need to try keep doing the work," Jaiswal said.

Jaiswal says keeping faith in himself and working hard has helped him realise his dream of representing India.

“I believe in myself, trust colleagues. You need to work hard and stick to the process, keep fighting. There always will be a hope. Keep telling yourself you can do it. Trust your emotions - it makes you stronger. Keep working harder because it will help in pressure situations. It just the start. I need to keep building, just need to make sure, I’m ready for tomorrow also," he said.