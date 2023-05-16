'Yes, It happened': Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer Meet Superstar Rajinikanth in Chennai - See Photos

“Oh, I am a big fan of Rajini sir,” said Venkatesh Iyer in an interview with a news agency last year when he was asked about having a photo of Superstar Rajinikanth as his Whatsapp profile picture. One year down the line, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star batter got an opportunity to meet the actor in person. On Sunday night, the Knight Riders defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 6 wickets at Chepauk. A day after the face-off, Venkatesh, along with his teammate Varun Chakravarthy, paid a visit to Rjinikanth’s house and had a great time.

The KKR shared pictures of the meeting on their official social media handles. It could be clearly seen that both cricketers had a fan-boy moment while interacting with the legendary actor.

“Our Knights with the Thalaiva,” the caption of the post read.

Meanwhile, Varun took to his Instagram account and expressed his feeling after meeting Rajinikanth, giving a glimpse of the interaction by sharing a couple of photos with the superstar.

“You can see a million stars in the night sky daily. But seeing this Super Star is a once in a lifetime occurrence. Yes!!! It happened !!! With THE ONE & ONLY SUPER STAR @rajinikanth !!! Seriously felt like a family member the way he spoke to us. Thanks for the wonderful book LIVING WITH THE HIMALAYAN MASTERS as a gift,” Varun wrote on Instagram.

Back in 2021, Venkatesh Iyer smashed a magnificent hundred at the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Chandigarh. He smashed 151 runs off 113 balls, helping his team pile up 331 for 9 in 50 overs. He celebrated the milestone by paying tribute to Rajinikanth as he imitated the superstar’s iconic move with sunglasses. The video of Iyer’s celebration was then shared on the official Twitter handle of BCCI Domestic.

Speaking with KKR, he had stated that his 100 against Chandigarh was a gift to the legendary actor on his 71st birthday by his ‘Biggest Devotee’.

“This innings is dedicated to Rajini Sir on his 71st birthday by his biggest devotee,” Iyer was quoted as saying by the KKR.

KKR in IPL 2023

After defeating CSK on Sunday, KKR kept their bleak chances of playoff qualification alive. However, the road is still tough for them. Their last game is against LSG, a team ranked higher than them. A defeat will end their campaign, but even a win will not ensure their qualification. With MI ahead of them by two points and two games in hand, MI could easily surpass KKR’s final tally, and so can PBKS and RCB with two more games to go.