Yorkshire Handed 48 Points Deduction, Fined 400,000 Pounds as Over Racism Charges

Yorkshire County Cricket Club have been handed an immediate 48-point deduction in the 2023 County Championship as well as fined 400,000 pounds by the independent Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC) as part of punishment over racism charges at the club.

The CDC has also issued a four-point deduction on the club from the 2023 T20 Blast competition.

Yorkshire had admitted to four amended charges in breach of ECB Directive 3.3, after which the CDC Panel held a sanction hearing on June 27 to determine the sanctions on the club.

The punishments on Yorkshire were given following charges of institutional racism in the club, especially after former player Azeem Rafiq’s revelations. These CDC sanction decisions have been made by an independent panel consisting of Tim O’Gorman (Chair of the CDC), Professor Seema Patel and Mark Milliken-Smith KC, who have also officially reprimanded the club.

Yorkshire’s breakdown of fine is as follows: 80,000 pounds in respect of Charge 1, 50,000 pounds in respect of Charge 2, 135,000 pounds in respect of Charge 3; and 135,000 pounds in respect of Charge 4. Of this sum, 300,000 pounds is to be suspended for a period of two years. The time to appeal against the charges on Yorkshire is till August 11.

Yorkshire said in a statement that it accepts the sanctions but expressed disappointment over the points deduction in County Championship and T20 Blast competitions, which they say, “affects players and staff at the club, who were not responsible for the situation".

“We are disappointed to receive the points deductions which affect players and staff at the Club, who were not responsible for the situation. They have worked tirelessly on and off the field to rebuild Yorkshire into an inclusive and welcoming Club that reflects the communities it serves. Greater clarity over our situation will allow us all now to look ahead," the club said.

“There remains much to do, but we have made significant investments to put in place best practice processes and procedures, as well as driving equity, diversity and inclusion through a new framework and taking important steps to improve the matchday experience to encourage greater inclusivity and tackle discrimination. This is in addition to the real progress we have seen on our Performance Pathway, ensuring young cricketers from all backgrounds can take part regardless of their economic circumstances," it added.

Meanwhile, ECB Chief Executive Officer Richard Gould said that there can be no place for racism in the game and the penalties announced by the CDC mark the end of a thorough disciplinary process.

“These were serious charges relating to racism over a prolonged period. There can be no place for racism in our game, and the penalties announced by the Cricket Discipline Commission mark the end of a thorough disciplinary process. No one should have to experience what Azeem Rafiq went through in cricket, and we once again thank him for his courage in speaking out," said Gould.

“Since this hearing took place, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket has published its report which demonstrates just how much there still is for our game to do in order to stamp out discrimination and become the inclusive sport we all want to be. We must work together as a game to learn from the events that led to this case, and to respond thoroughly to that report.

We recognise that Yorkshire County Cricket Club has made significant progress since Azeem came forward, first under Lord Kamlesh Patel’s leadership and since then under its current management and is committed to becoming an inclusive club. They have set the club on a path to a much brighter and more inclusive future, and we will continue to support the new leadership at Yorkshire to build on the progress made so far," he added.