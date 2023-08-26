You Cannot Think of World Cup With Asia Cup: Bangladesh Skipper Shakib Al Hasan

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan stated that his side will think about the Men’s ODI World Cup when they are done with participating in the Asia Cup happening from August 30 to September 17. Bangladesh began their campaign in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at Pallekele, on August 31.

“Now the whole plan is based on the Asia Cup and the preparation and team is prepared accordingly. When we finish the Asia Cup, the World Cup will come and we will think about it at that point in time. Now we are thinking only about Asia Cup and more precisely we are only thinking about Afghanistan, Sri Lanka game,” Shakib was quoted as saying by ICC.

The same opinion was echoed by head coach Chandika Hathurusingha. “Definitely, we aim to qualify for the second round first. We are playing in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka. They’re a very good team at home. And then, we are playing Afghanistan in Pakistan and lately, they played here and they won the series. So, there are big challenges but we are up for it."

Shakib, appointed to the role once Tamim Iqbal quit due to a long-standing back injury, stated that Bangladesh were looking at the Asia Cup and the World Cup as two different tournaments, adding that the results in the former wouldn’t guarantee a good or bad showing in the showpiece event.

“You cannot think of the World Cup with the Asia Cup because they are two different tournaments. Yes, if we can do well and develop as a good team in Asia Cup, in that case, we have some good chance to do well in the World Cup and from that point of view Asia Cup is important."

“But it is not like if we do badly in the Asia Cup will imply that there is no chance for us in the World Cup nor if we do great will suggest that our chances in the World Cup will increase substantially," he added.