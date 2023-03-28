'You Don’t Get To Choose Your Family': Stuart MacGill Recalls Kidnapping Incident From 2021

Former Australian spinner Stuart MacGill shelled out a hilarious joke about his alleged kidnapping at a podcast show, 82 days till the Ashes. During the conversation, MacGill quipped about putting one of the hosts Andrew Barnett inside a car’s boot, just like the cricketer was abducted by six people back in April 2021. One of those accused was the brother of the cricketer’s girlfriend. On being questioned about that nightmarish memory, MacGill expressed his disappointment referring to the fact that a person from his family was involved in the matter.

Andrew Barnett’s co-host James Rochford asked Stuart MacGill how he ended up in a car boot from being “the ninth-best leg spinner in the history of cricket.” In response to it, MacGill hardly took any time to reply, “You don’t get to choose your friends or your family. Unfortunately, if I had the opportunity to choose, I probably wouldn’t choose the same thing.”

The rest of the talk show was mostly focused on Australia’s preparation for the upcoming Ashes, a five-match Test series against England, which is slated to begin on June 16. During the analytical discussion, the panel went on to reminisce about Australia’s masterstroke of playing three spinners- Shane Warne, MacGill and Colin Miller in the fifth Test of the 1999 Ashes at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Underlining the match, Andrew Barnett questioned MacGill, “What were the selectors thinking? Did you say to Colin Miller that we need one more nut on this team?.” Realising the sarcasm, the legendary spinner stated, “You can laugh all you want but I hope it’s a nervous laugh. I’ll see you after this show.” In the most hilarious banter, MacGill stated, “When I say I’m going to put you in the boot, I mean it.”

According to the Australian Media, MacGill was confronted by a man on a street in the north of Sydney before two other men showed up and assisted in forcing him into a car. He was then reportedly brought to a southwest Sydney area where he was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a gun before being driven to another suburb and freed. He was released just after one hour and no ransom was demanded.

Apart from the brother of MacGill’s partner, five men were also detained. The court, however, found no medical evidence to support MacGill’s claims that he was hit repeatedly in the head and sustained a concussion during the purported incident. The accused were granted conditional bail in the High Court in August 2022. A Sydney District Court hearing has been scheduled for October 23 this year.

