'You Will Only Realise How Much MS Dhoni is Missed When he Goes': Legendary England Captain

Legendary England captain Eoin Morgan feels Chennai Super Kings are going to miss the services of Mahendra Singh Dhoni after his retirement. The speculation is rife that Dhoni might bid adieu to IPL after the ongoing season. The legendary wicketkeeper batter himself admitted that it is the last phase of his career and he wants to enjoy it after Chennai Super Kings’ clinical 7-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Dhoni was candid with the presenter at the post-match presentation and shared his feelings about the massive crowd support he gets wherever he plays. He also told Harsha Bhogle that he should have got the catch of the match award which displayed how much he wants to win the match and the awards at the age of 41 too.

England 2019 World Cup-winning skipper Morgan suggested that Dhoni’s post-match interview displayed how much he is enjoying leading Chennai Super Kings this season.

“I think that was the biggest thing to take away from the interview. Just his energy around what he was talking about. It really oozed a lot of class, but also showed how much enjoyment he was getting from leading this group," Morgan told Jio Cinema.

After the match, Dhoni was seen chatting with the youngsters of Sunrisers Hyderabad and sharing some knowledge with them.

“In the changing room, you can see how animated he is during the game. Saw just after the game, he is passing on all the information that he has gained over the years," Morgan said.

Dhoni said after that match that he was in the wrong position to take the catch of Aiden Markram to which Morgan said he was humble to admit it.

While talking about his retirement, Morgan said that his absence will be felt as a leader in the Chennai Super Kings camp when he hangs his boots.

Actually, he is unbelievably humble to see he was in the wrong position. He wasn’t. It’s just great to see. They are very grateful for him as a leader. But you will only realise how much he is missed when he goes. And that’s going to be felt. His impact of leading key players in the side and the key performers. They will miss him when he finishes," he added.

