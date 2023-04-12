'Your Dance was Class': Ravindra Jadeja Praises Yuzvendra Chahal for his Viral Performance with Joe Root

Ravindra Jadeja has heaped praises on Yuzvendra Chahal, referring to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) spinner’s emphatic dance performance with Joe Root that went viral a few days ago. Ahead of Chennai Super Kings’ home fixture against Rajasthan, Jadeja and Chahal were spotted engaging in a friendly banter during a training session at Chennai’s Cheepauk Stadium.

Orange Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Batters in Orange Cap Race

In a clip shared on the RR’s official Twitter handle, Jadeja was seen saying to Chahal, “Your dance was class, bro. That one with Root.” The India spin duo then went on to speak about the bat that Jadeja uses. The Chennai all-rounder suggested to Chahal that he could also opt for the same bat as “it is nicely knocked and captures nicely.”

Even Jaddu loved Yuzi’s moves! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/j7S1mB413i— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 11, 2023

The conversation between Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal has garnered significant traction from fans, who flooded the comment section of the Instagram post with numerous laughing emojis. Some fans underlined Chahal’s fun-loving personality, while others lauded him for his dancing skills.

IPL 2023 Points Table: Check Team Standings, Team Points, Wins, Losses & Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Yuzvendra Chahal leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans. He is also quite popular among his teammates owing to his goofy personality. Ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ match against Delhi Capitals, the franchise dropped a video on Twitter, in which Chahal could be seen teaching some desi dance moves to Joe Root. The England star evidently loved the “Yuzi style” as he went on to match the steps alongside the Indian bowler, setting the dance floor on fire.

Purple Cap: Check Out Full List for Top Bowlers in Purple Cap Race

Welcome to IPL (Yuzi style) Roooot! 😂💗 pic.twitter.com/bI4rPoRHSE— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 6, 2023

The face-off between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals is anticipated to be an enthralling one with both teams enjoying good form in the IPL 2023. A victory in favour of either side will not only better their place in the table but also give a huge confidence boost for the rest of the tournament. With 4 points in three matches, Rajasthan are placed second in the league table, while Chennai are fifth in the tally based on the net run rate.

Get the latest Cricket News, IPL 2023 Live Score, Orange Cap and Purple Cap holder details here