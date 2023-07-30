'Your Journey And Determination Have Been Super Inspiring': Yuvraj Singh Congratulates Stuart Broad on Incredible Career

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated veteran England paceman Stuart Broad who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Broad will finish his career as a legend of the game, however, he will also be remembered for getting hit for 6-sixes in an over by Yuvraj during 2007 T20 World Cup match. It was a high-octane clash and young Broad failed to hold his nerves against star batter Yuvraj who had a heated exchange with Andrew Flintoff before the start of over. Yuvraj unleashed himself on Broad and smashed him all around the park for 6 consecutive sixes.

Yuvraj, on Sunday, took to Twitter to share a congratulatory note for Broad on his incredible Test career.

“Take a bow @StuartBroad8. Congratulations on an incredible Test career. One of the finest and most feared red ball bowlers, and a real legend! Your journey and determination have been super inspiring. Good luck for the next leg Broady!" Yuvraj congratulated Broad.

Broad has taken 602 wickets in 167 tests — including 8-15 against Australia in 2015 — making him the second most successful paceman in Test history behind teammate James Anderson, and fifth overall.

“Tomorrow or Monday will be my last game of cricket,” Broad told Sky Sports.

“It’s been a wonderful ride, a huge privilege to wear the Nottinghamshire and England badge as much as I have.

“I’m loving cricket as much as I have. It’s been a wonderful series to be part of and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top. This series just feels like it’s been one of the most enjoyable and entertaining that I’ve been part of.”

Broad was given a guard of honour as he made his way to the wicket for the final time on Sunday but England added just six runs to their total, setting Australia 384 to win the fifth and final Ashes Test.