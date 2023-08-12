'Same Thing Happened with Me, That's What Sachin Told Me': Yuvraj Predicts Rohit's Performance in WC 2023

Rohit Sharma is one of the fewest Indian players to have made his international debut in a cricket world cup. Back in 2007, MS Dhoni was leading a side that was least expected to do anything special in South Africa. But to everyone’s surprise, the Men in Blue returned with the trophy and Rohit was one of the members of the victorious team. 16 years after that glorious triumph, Rohit will be in yet another world event but not as a rookie but as the leader of the pack. The forthcoming 50-over World Cup is going to be played at home and not only the fans but the experts of the game will also expect the team to end their decade-long drought of ICC title on home soil.

Apart from the leadership, Rohit’s batting form will be a major factor in India’s world cup campaign. He was the top run-getter of the previous edition held in England, scoring 648 runs in 9 games. He notched up 5 hundreds in the tournament, setting the record for most tons in a single 50-over World Cup.

Recalling Rohit’s top-form in 2019, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh said he has a feeling that the Indian skipper will go berserk in the upcoming mega ICC event.

“I understand that Rohit Sharma is not in the best of forms right now. Last time also before the 2019 World Cup, he was not in good form in the IPL. And I told him that something special is coming, just be in the zone. And he went on to score 4-5 hundreds in the World Cup.

“So, maybe he is not in the greatest form right now because he will go berserk at the World Cup. You never know. Everything happens for a reason. The same thing happened with me, and that’s what Sachin told me,” Yuvraj said on the Cricket Basu YouTube channel.

World Cup 2023 could be the final frontier for Rohit Sharma as well as for head coach Rahul Dravid. Not much has worked in their favour ever since they took charge of the team. The team was knocked out of the Aisa Cup after losing to Pakistan and Sri Lanka. They lost to England in the T20 World Cup semi-finals last year and were defeated by the Aussies in the World Test Championship in England in July 2023.