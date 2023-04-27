Yuvraj Singh Trolls Ravindra Jadeja For Taking His 'Hairstyle' For Granted

Ravindra Jadeja has received a hilarious reply from Yuvraj Singh after the Chennai Super Kings star dropped some glimpses of his training on social media ahead of IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals.

With some commanding performances, the Super Kings have risen to the top spot on the points table and their game has been getting better day by day.

But Jadeja knows despite being at the top, the players cannot sit back and soak in the laurels. Sharing a couple of pictures from the practice session, Jadeja tweeted, “Not taking anything granted.”

Jumping into the comment section, Yuvraj trolled Jadeja for his hairstyle, saying that it is the only thing that the Chennai all-rounder is taking for granted.

The former India cricketer commented, “Except for your hairstyle, sir.”

Soon after Yuvraj’s comment, fans referred to the legendary allrounder’s sense of humour while also praising him for the savage reply. A fan simply said, “Savage Yuvi Paa.”

A fan highlighted Jadeja’s exceptional fielding skills, saying that could be another thing to be taken for granted.

Fans also expressed their love for Jadeja in the comment section. A user urged the Chennai superstar to show off his batting prowess in the next IPL appearance against Rajasthan.

Another fan labelled Jadeja as “an inspiration for many people,” saying, “We get Inspired from you. And truly you are an inspiration for many people in all fields of work.”

A person requested Jadeja to imitate his iconic swords celebration in the upcoming match.

Jadeja might have not produced anything significant with the bat, but his bowling has been impressive.

He has been quite dominating on the slower spin-friendly surfaces, especially at the Chepauk, the home ground of the Chennai side.

In seven appearances so far this season, Jadeja has fetched a total of 10 wickets while also maintaining an economy rate of below eight an over.

His best spell came against Sunrisers Hyderabad as he wrapped up the game with three wickets under his belt.

