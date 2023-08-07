Yuzvendra Chahal 4th over hardik pandya India vs West Indies 2nd ODI Wasim Jaffer Shocked

India’s hope of winning the second T20I against the West Indies was already in tatters when Nicholas Pooran was smashing the Indian bowlers all around the Providence Ground in Guyana. Chasing 154, the former captain smashed 67 off just 40 deliveries to lay the foundation for the hosts’ second win in a row. With a little chance to bounce back in the game, skipper Hardik Pandya returned into the attack with his second spell and got rid of his counterpart, Rovman Powell, in the 10th over.

India had a sigh of relief once the fifty-run partnership for West Indies’ fifth wicket was broken. Mukesh Kumar added a little more to the hosts’ woes by dismissing in-form batter Pooran as India needed four more scalps to level the series. India’s winning chances seemed to be solidifying as Yuzvendra Chahal caused a sudden collapse, picking up 2 wickets in the 16th over which also saw Romario Shepherd’s run-out.

From 123/4, the West Indies went down to 129/4 with 18 balls left in the game. Chahal was expected to seal the game in India in this last over of his spell but the Indian captain probably thought of saving the wrist spinner for the 20th over and handed the 19th to Mukesh Kumar. With 12 required off the last two overs, Alzarri Joseph and Akeal Hosein smashes a six and a boundary respectively to hand a thrilling 2-wicket win to West Indies.

The idea of not bowling Yuzvendra Chahal in the 19th over raised quite a few eyebrows. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer was also surprised with the move, saying that he couldn’t understand why the leg spinner was not given his final over.

“Very surprising, especially Chahal not bowling his fourth over and Axar not bowling even one over. I am kind of surprised because everyone thinks that Hardik is the next leader of Indian white ball cricket and for him to not show faith in Yuzvendra Chahal and Axar Patel is a little surprising. The guy who brought you into the game (Chahal) and for you to not trust him in the fourth over shocks me. He could have probably finished the game. I am as surprised as everybody right now,” Jaffer told ESPN Cricinfo.

“I am also very, very surprised. I thought he bowled the 18th over (16th), but he should have definitely bowled the 19th over,” Jaffer added.

India’s batting woes continued in the second T20I as well. While a majority of batters failed to execute their plans, it was Tilak Varma’s maiden fifty that guided India past 150. Jaffer opined that someone from the top-order has to play a big knock if India want to survive in the Caribbean tracks.

“One of the top-order guys has to get 60-70 and the others have to bat around him. That is the easiest way to go around in these pitches,” Jaffer said.