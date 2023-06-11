Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday took to social media, giving special mentions to the likes of MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The talented wrist-spinner is celebrating his seventh year as an Indian cricketer and hence, acknowledged the captains he played under. Chahal made his international debut under Dhoni’s leadership back in 2016, on the Zimbabwe tour. Since then, he has established himself as one of the frontline tweakers for India in white-ball cricket. he has played 72 ODIs and 75 T20Is, picking up 121 and 91 wickets respectively.

On Sunday, Chahal took to social media and thanked Dhoni, Kohli and Rohit – the three stalwarts of Indian cricket – for their guidance throughout his journey.

“This day 7 years ago I received my debut cap from Mahi Bhai to bowl for the Indian Cricket Team. Since then my life has been nothing but a journey of making India proud with the talent I possess and the spirit of always wanting to win it for my team and fans. I am definitely fortunate enough to have played along with 3 of my mentors and everyone’s inspiration till date.

“Mahi Bhai, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. With the best guidance on and off field. I have always worked towards my goals and will continue to do so… since we have more records to break. So with great pride and honour in my heart I would want to express my feeling of being grateful to God, my mentors and my colleagues. Today is special and

“Many more special days awaited ahead. JAI HIND,” Chahal tweeted.

The wrist-spinner recently had a terrific IPL season for the Rajasthan Royals. Chahal ended up as the highest wicket-taker for his team with 21 scalps under his belt, averaging 20.57. He was the fifth bowler on the Purple Cap list of IPL 2023.

This was the second consecutive successful season for Chahal with the ball. While the Royals ended up as the runners-up last year, Chahal bagged the Purple cap with 27 wickets in 17 matches, averaging 19.51 and with best figures of 5 for 40.