Still Dream of Getting the Tag of 'Test Cricketer': India White-ball Specialist Hoping to Make Test Debut

In the age of T20 cricket, with the advent of multiple franchise leagues all across the world, there are players who still crave for Test cricket. Recently, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc said that he wanted to represent Australia in red-ball cricket, citing the reason for his absence during IPL 2023 season.

Yuzvendra Chahal has also cited the same, saying that he still harbours the dream of making his Test debut for India.

The spin wizard who has been a mainstay for the Indian team in white-ball cricket said that he still has Test cricket on his checklist. Since making his debut back in 2016, Chahal has played 72 ODI matches and 75 T20I games.

The 32-year-old has 121 wickets under his name in the 50-overs format, while his wickets tally stands at 91 in the shortest format.

He won the purple cap during IPL 2022 season and in the recently concluded IPL 2023 season Chahal went past Dwayne Bravo to become the leading wicket-taker in IPL history.

During a recent chat with Crictracker, the veteran highlighted how he still hopes to do well in the upcoming domestic season to try and force his way into the red-ball setup.

“Every cricketer has a dream of representing his/her team on the international platform. And they reach the pinnacle when they wear whites and play red-ball cricket. I have a similar dream too. I have achieved a lot in white-ball cricket, but red-ball is still on my checklist. I still have the dream of getting the tag of ‘Test cricketer’ next to my name. I try to give my best in domestic and Ranji games so as to fulfill this dream of mine, and I hope to get the opportunity of representing the Indian Test team soon," said Chahal.

Even though he has been ever-present for India in white-ball cricket, Chahal has yet to play in the T20 World Cup, when quizzed about the same, the spinner said he isn’t too worried about it, the selection is not in his hands, he’s simply focussed on doing well for the team.

“That’s fine, you know. Some things are not in your hands, so I don’t ponder much upon that. My focus is on giving my best and performing well till the time I’m playing the game. Be it any match, my aim is to give my 100%. Selection is something that is not in our hands," said Chahal.

He continued, “Whether you’re playing or not, once you wear the blue jersey and be a part of the squad, it always gives you a sense of confidence. At least you’re there, and have to be ready for whatever is coming next."