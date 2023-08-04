Yuzvendra Chahal Mukesh Kumar batting mix up final over IND vs WI T20 final over Rahul Dravid Hardik Pandya

Team India on Thursday succumbed to a 4-run loss in the first T20 against the West Indies in Trinidad. The hosts restricted Hardi Pandya’s young side to 145/9 in 20 overs, taking a 1-0 lead in the 5-match series. Just before suffering a narrow defeat, the visitors found themselves in a bizarre situation that involved Yuzvendra Chahal, leaving the viewers confused.

India needed 10 runs off the last five deliveries after Kuldeep Yadav was cleaned up by Romario Shepherd. As the former headed back to the dressing room, Chahal rushed in only to find out that coach Rahul Dravid and captain Hardik Pandya wanted debutant Mukesh Kumar to bat at No.10.

Chahal decided to return as soon as he got the message from the dressing room while Mukesh was hurrying up to join Arshdeep Singh in the middle. But the umpires intervened and didn’t allow desired the change in batting.

Yuzvendra Chahal walked out at No.10, but the Indian team wanted Mukesh Kumar. Chahal walked off and entered again as he took the field already#Yuzvendrachahal😂😂#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/8rWxh30ahh— Md Nayab 786 🇮🇳 (@mdNayabsk45) August 3, 2023

It was too late for a change in batting as the laws state that once a batter steps onto the field at the fall of a wicket, he can’t go back and send another. Thus, Chahal continued to be at the crease and got off the mark with a single off his first ball.

With 7 required off the last two balls, Arshdeep picked up a single before getting run out in the penultimate ball. Mukesh, the next man in, needed to hit a last-ball six but he could only manage a single as the West Indies won by four runs.

With 37 needed off the last 30 balls and six wickets in hand, India self-destructed to end at 145 for nine in 20 overs. Holder brought the West Indies back into the game by producing a maiden in the 16th over when he found the stumps of India skipper Hardik Pandya (19) before Sanju Samson (12) got run out.

The sole bright spot of the chase was Varma’s fearless 39 off 22 balls on his maiden outing for India. The 20-year-old southpaw dispatched West Indies’ quickest bowler, Alzarri Joseph for back-to-back sixes over deep square leg to announce his arrival in international cricket.

Tail-ender Arshdeep Singh (12) made the game more interesting with a couple of fours in the penultimate over, making use of an extra fielder in the circle due to the home team’s slow over rate.

(With PTI Inputs)