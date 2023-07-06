PCB Name Zaka Ashraf New Chairman of the Board's Management Committee

Despite being one of the leading candidates to become the chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Zaka Ashraf has been named as the chairman of PCB’s Management Committee, after the board of governors were challenged in multiple courts.

The board of governors appoint the PCB chief, but since the board of governors’ appointment has been challenged, the PCB chief’s election had to be postponed.

The government of Pakistan has appointed a new 10-man team as the PCB Management Committee for a tenure of four months which will be led by Ashraf.

The first meeting of the new management committee will be held in Lahore on Thursday.

ALSO READ| ‘We Beat India…’: Basit Ali Reacts to Sourav Ganguly’s India-Pak Matches ‘One Sided’ Comment

The government relieved Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana from his duties as the PCB Election Commissioner and appointed Supreme Court Advocate Mahmood Iqbal Khakwani in his place.

The chaotic nature of the PCB continues as the Pakistan cricket team continue their preparations for the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 in India. The Pakistan team last visited India in 2012 and fans are eager for the two sides to start playing more matches as well.

PCB’s election of its new chairman got postponed on June 26 after the petition of Gul Mohammad Kakar, a former member of the PCB Management Committee, was accepted by the Baluchistan High Court. The hearing is set for July 17.

Before the former chairman Najam Sethi dropped out of the election, he had formed a 10-member board of governors which also had two direct nominees from the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shehbaz Sharif, the patron of the PCB.

ALSO READ| ‘IND vs PAK is Not Be All and End All of ODI World Cup: Pakistan Team Director Mickey Arthur

When the acting chairman Ahmed Shehzad Farooq Rana changed several members of the board of governors, this prompted Kakar to challenge the action in court.

Representatives from the bigger cities like Lahore, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Peshawar were replaced by people from smaller cities which include Dera Murad Jamali, Hyderabad, Larkana and Bahawalpur.

The Pakistan government will also send a delegation across the border for security inspection of the five venues where Babar Azam’s men will be playing during the World Cup, including the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Once the delegation give a green light to the venues in their report which will be approved by the Pakistan government only then will PCB send over the Men in Green to India.