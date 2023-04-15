Zim Afro T10: Zimbabwe Unveils New Franchise Tournament

Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC), in association with T Ten Global Sports, has unveiled the country’s eagerly awaited franchise-based T10 tournament that is aiming to feature cricket stars from across the world.

The inaugural edition of the new competition, known as the Zim Afro T10, will be played in August this year, with six privately-owned teams involved.

The participating franchises, player auction dates, fixtures and other details will be announced in due course.

This is the latest T10 tournament to be established by T Ten Global Sports, the same company behind the Abu Dhabi T10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Lanka T10 in Sri Lanka.

Zimbabwe Cricket Chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani said he was confident the league would provide great fans entertainment, top-level competition for the players and vast exposure for investors.

“We are thrilled to unveil our own franchise-based T10 league, a powerful format that we believe is exactly what our changing, fast-paced world needs right now,” Mr Mukuhlani said.

“We are confident the Zim Afro T10 league will excite a global fan base, create massive mileage for its commercial partners and, more importantly, propel our cricket forward and lay a positive roadmap for how the game is perceived for future generations.”

T Ten Global Sports Founder and Chairman Mr Nawab Shaji Ul Mulk – the UAE-based investor behind the state-of-the-art Zim Cyber-City real estate project that is being developed in Mount Hampden on the outskirts of Harare – said he was excited to be bringing the magic of T10 cricket to Zimbabwe.

“As our association with cricket continues to grow, we are delighted to bring to Zimbabwe an exciting format that will not only advance the reach, attractiveness and growth of the sport but will also present a massive opportunity for private investment into the franchises,” Mr Mulk said.

“We wish to thank Zimbabwe Cricket for accepting our proposal to invest in this game-changer and we are looking forward to an incredible journey together.”

The Zim Afro T10 launch was announced at a media conference addressed by Mr Mulk alongside ZC Managing Director Givemore Makoni and Zim Cyber-City Chief Executive Officer Tendayi Hlupo-Mamvura in Harare on Friday afternoon.

This was followed by a gala dinner to officially unveil the tournament, with government ministers, company executives, diplomats and international cricketers being among the guests.

