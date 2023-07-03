ZIM vs SCO ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Zimbabwe vs Scotland Coverage on TV & Online

Zimbabwe vs Scotland Live Streaming: Sri Lanka booked a ticket to the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup after they beat Zimbabwe in their fourth qualifier game on June 2. But Zimbabwe are still in contention to qualify for the marquee tournament. To make that happen, Zimbabwe will need to overcome Scotland in their last Super-Six fixture of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The match is equally crucial from Scotland’s perspective as a defeat will end their dream to qualify for the main event, paving the way for Zimbabwe. The important clash between Zimbabwe and Scotland will take place at the Queens Sports Club in Harare on June 4. With 6 points in four matches, Zimbabwe are second in the Super-Six standings, while Scotland have 4 points with two games in hand.

A below-par performance from their batting unit was mostly responsible for Zimbabwe’s loss to Sri Lanka in the previous game. Batting first, Zimbabwe could produce just 165 runs, which their opponents chased down at ease. Such form in batting can trouble them against an in-form Scottish unit. Scotland, on the other hand, handed an upsetting defeat to West Indies in the last appearance. The Scottish top order appeared in red-hot form and completed a chase of 182 runs with almost six overs to spare.

Ahead of Tuesday’s ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland; here is all you need to know:

What date ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland will be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland will take place on July 4, Tuesday.

Where will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match Zimbabwe vs Scotland be played?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Harare.

What time will the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland begin?

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match between Zimbabwe and Scotland will begin at 12:30 PM IST on Tuesday.

Which TV channels will broadcast Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe vs Scotland match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Zimbabwe vs Scotland ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023 match?

Zimbabwe vs Scotland match will be streamed live on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

What are the full squads of Zimbabwe and Scotland For the ICC ODI World Cup Qualifiers 2023?

Zimbabwe Full Squad: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

Scotland Full Squad: Richie Berrington (c), Matthew Cross, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Jack Jarvis, Michael Leask, Tom Mackintosh, Chris McBride, Brandon McMullen, George Munsey, Adrian Neill, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt