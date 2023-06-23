ZIM vs WI Dream11 Prediction For World Cup Qualifier 2023: Check Team Captain, Vice-captain And Probable XIs For Zimbabwe vs West Indies

Both West Indies and Zimbabwe will look to keep their unbeaten run intact when they take the field against each other in the World Cup Qualifier 2023 on Saturday. The qualifying game between West Indies and Zimbabwe is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club. Two teams have so far collected four points each in the World Cup qualifiers but the Caribbean side right now claim the top spot in Group A due to a superior Net Run Rate (NRR). In their last match against Nepal, West Indies scored a mammoth total of 339 runs. The Shai Hope-led side, eventually, registered a win by a huge margin of 101 runs against Nepal. In their first match of the competition, West Indies had defeated the USA by 39 runs.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, kicked off their World Cup Qualifier campaign with an eight-wicket win against Nepal. In their next fixture, the African side thrashed the Netherlands by six wickets.

In ODIs, West Indies and Zimbabwe have met each other on 48 occasions till now and the Caribbean side have emerged victorious 36 times. Zimbabwe clinched win in 10 matches and twice the games ended in draws or had no result.

ZIM vs WI Probable XIs:

ZIM Probable XI: Craig Ervine (c), Clive Madande (wk), Joylord Gumbie, Wessly Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tendai Chatara, Blessing Muzarabani

WI Probable XI: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (c and wk), Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein

ZIM vs WI Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Ryan Burl, Tendai Chatara, Craig Ervine, Bradley Evans, Joylord Gumbie, Luke Jongwe, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

West Indies: Shai Hope (c), Rovman Powell (vc), Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Romario Shepherd