Watch: Zimbabwe Fans Help Clean Stadium After Their Team's Dominating Win in ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier

The ICC ODI World Cup Qualifier is underway in Zimbabwe with 10 teams hoping to make the cut for the quadrennial event set to be played in India later this year. Aside from hosts Zimbabwe, former champions West Indies, Sri Lanka, Ireland, Scotland, Netherlands, Nepal, United States, Oman and UAE are competing in the event.

Out of these, only two teams will progress to the main event. The tournament got underway on June 18 with a couple of matches that saw Zimbabwe beating Nepal by eight wickets while West Indies defeated US by 39 runs.

Zimbabwe’s dominating win surely delighted the home fans at the Harare Sports Club. However, the fans also hit the limelight thanks to their classy gesture after the end of the match.

A clip has been shared on social media showing few of the fans who were at the venue for the match cleaning up the litter.

Nice gesture by Zimbabwe fans to clean the ground after the match got over against Nepal in World Cup Qualifiers. pic.twitter.com/2frn8V4WvY— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 19, 2023

Zimbabwe started their campaign with an impressive win over Nepal who also gave a solid account of themselves despite the negative result.

Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine opted to bowl first and Nepal openers led an excellent start, adding 171 runs in 31.5 overs.

Kushal Bhurtel was quite unlucky as he fell just one run short of a century becoming Wellington Masakadza’s first victim of the match. Burtel made 99 off 95 with the help of 13 fours and two sixes.

Aasif Sheikh scored a half-century but consumed 100 deliveries for 66 runs.

Nepal innings lost way towards the end as Richard Ngarava took four wickets but they still ended up with a decent total of 290/8.

Ervine led a superb chase as he scored a sparkling century - an unbeaten 121 off 128. He struck 15 fours and a six during his innings.

Joyrod Gumble (29) and Wessley Madhevere (32) both got the starts but failed to convert them into big scores.

Sean Williams on the other hand made his start count as he slammed 102* off just 70 deliveries as Zimbabwe chased down the target in 44.1 overs. Williams belted 13 fours and a six.