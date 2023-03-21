Zimbabwe vs Netherlands 2023 Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI, Harare Sports Club

Netherlands won the toss and opted to field first against Zimbabwe on Tuesday in the first of three World Cup Super League one-day internationals.

With both countries out of contention for direct entry to the 2023 World Cup in India, they will use this series to prepare for a qualifying tournament Zimbabwe hosts in June and July.

“The tour by the Netherlands is very important as it offers an opportunity to look at some options before the World Cup Qualifier," said Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine.

Zimbabwe welcomed back star batter Sikandar Raza and all-rounder Ryan Burl after both missed a Test series loss to the West Indies last month due to franchise commitments.

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Craig Ervine (capt), Gary Ballance, Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Clive Madande (wk), Wessly Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza

Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max O’Dowd, Tom Cooper, Musa Ahmed, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (capt/wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover

Umpires: Iknow Chabi (ZIM), Aleem Dar (PAK)

TV umpire: Langton Rusere (ZIM)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

Netherlands: Musa Ahmed, Max ODowd, Scott Edwards (wk/captain), Vikramjit Singh, Tom Cooper, Teja Nidamanuru, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Brandon Glover, Colin Ackermann, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt

Zimbabwe: Innocent Kaia, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Craig Ervine (captain), Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Clive Madande (wk), Ryan Burl, Brad Evans, Richard Ngarava, Wellington Masakadza, Brandon Mavuta, Tendai Chatara, Gary Ballance, Blessing Muzarabani

